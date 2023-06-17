[Watch]: "3 days in 30 seconds" - Suryakumar Yadav's wife gives fans a glimpse of the couple's recent vacation in Ibiza

Team India's star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, is making the most of his time off cricket. He unwinded by heading to the exotic Ibiza islands along with his wife, Devisha.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 17, Devisha shared a short clip, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's recent trip. She captioned the post:

"3 days in 30 seconds 🏖️🌊☀️"

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha first crossed paths during their college days. They studied at the R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. The two dated each other for a long time before finally tying the knot on May 29, 2016.

On several occasions, the cricket star has spoken about how Devisha's unwavering support has helped him significantly in his career. His better half has often been spotted cheering for him from the stands during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as well as international cricket matches.

Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action against West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as a fan favourite, courtesy of his dynamic stroke-making abilities. While he had to wait patiently before finally getting an Indian call-up in 2021, he has now emerged as a mainstay in the T20I team.

He is expected to feature in India's white-ball teams in the side's upcoming tour of West Indies. The 32-year-old could also make it to the red-ball side, considering that he got only one match to prove his worth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year.

The two cricketing nations are set to play a two-match Test series, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The Test series commences on July 12, while the limited-overs leg kicks off on July 27.

Suryakumar dazzled viewers with his whirlwind knocks in IPL 2023. With 605 runs from 16 games at a fantastic strike rate of 181.13, he was the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 edition.

