[Watch] 42-year-old Mohammad Kaif takes a stunning catch in the deep for India Maharajas in Legends League

Mohammad Kaif was one of the best fielders in the world during his time as an active international cricketer. The Indian star seems to be working hard on his fitness even after retirement as he took a stunner in the deep at the age of 42 while playing for the India Maharajas last night (March 18).

India Maharajas took on Asia Lions in the Eliminator match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Doha last night. Asia Lions captain Shahid Afridi won the toss and opted to bat first.

Asia Lions got off to a fine start with openers Upul Tharanga and TM Dilshan adding 83 runs for the first wicket. Pragyan Ojha broke the partnership by dismissing Tharanga. The left-arm spinner soon dismissed Dilshan as well.

Mohammad Hafeez and Asghar Afghan then had a 42-run third-wicket partnership. The two batters scored runs quickly, and it looked like they would take the team's score near 200. However, Hafeez's innings came to an end courtesy of Mohammad Kaif's diving catch.

Hafeez attempted a big shot off leg-spinner Pravin Tambe's bowling in the 16th over of Asia Lions' innings. The ball went towards the long-off fielder, Mohammad Kaif, who dived forward and completed a magnificent catch.

You can watch the video here:

Mohammad Kaif took 3 catches for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket yesterday

Kaif had a memorable day on the field against the Asia Lions as he took a total of three catches in the Eliminator match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The first catch came in the ninth over to dismiss Upul Tharanga, followed by the aforementioned catch to pick up Mohammad Hafeez's wicket.

Later in the innings, Kaif took a catch to dismiss Thisara Perera off Stuart Binny's bowling in the final over of the innings. Despite his excellent fielding, India Maharajas lost the game by 85 runs.

