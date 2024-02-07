[Watch] 44-year-old Imran Tahir takes a diving catch in 2024 SA20 Eliminator, imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's celebrations

Imran Tahir, 44, took a diving catch to dismiss Mitchell Van Buuren during the 2024 SA20 Eliminator between Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday, February 7.

The brilliant catch came during the third over of Paarl Royals' innings. Sam Cook bowled a length ball and Buuren played a half-hearted pull shot but ended up lobbing it up in the air off the top edge.

Tahir turned around and ran back from the short fine leg. He stretched his hands to complete a diving catch and then came up with Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark (Siuuu) celebration as the Super Kings sent back Buuren for a silver duck.

Watch the catch below:

With the dismissal, Joburg Super Kings reduced the Paarl Royals to 2/26 after 2.5 overs. With the ball, Tahir has picked up seven wickets in nine games so far.

Joburg Kings dominate Paarl Royals in 2024 SA20 Eliminator

A clinical bowling performance from Sam Cook and Nandre Burger helped Joburg Super Kings dominate Paarl Royals in the 2024 SA20 Eliminator on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, Paarl Royals were 72/4 after nine overs, with Dane Vilas (18 off 12 balls) and skipper David Miller (14 off 15 deliveries) at the crease.

Cook and Burger bagged two wickets apiece for Joburg Super Kings in their first couple of overs, respectively.

The Faf du Plessis-led side recently made it to the playoffs following their seven-wicket win over the Durban's Super Giants in their last league game. On the other hand, Paarl Royals registered five wins in 10 games during the league stage.

Joburg Super Kings lost their first two league games against Paarl Royals by seven and five wickets, respectively. They will now look to avenge the loss and enter the second qualifier against the Super Giants.

Meanwhile, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have already booked their place in the 2024 SA20 final by defeating Durban in the first qualifier.

Follow the JSK vs PR eliminator live score and updates here.

