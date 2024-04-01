[Watch] 5 Bangladesh fielders run behind the ball to prevent boundary on Day 3 of BAN vs SL 2nd Test

Despite Bangladesh being well behind the game on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, the fielders didn't cease to put in extra effort. With Prabhat Jayasuriya nicking one through the slip cordon along the ground, five fielders ran behind the ball as a video of the same emerged on social media.

The incident occurred in the 21st over bowled by Hasan Mahmud, who delivered a length ball outside off. As Jayasruiya nicked it along the ground, five fielders ran behind it at full throttle to prevent the boundary. The Sri Lankans, nevertheless, ran a couple to add two more runs to the total.

The home side began the day at 55-1 after the Island nation piled on 531 in their first innings, headlined by half-centuries from Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis, who made an unbeaten 92. However, Bangladesh went on to collapse for 178, with only Zakir Hasan passing 50 to score 54.

Bangladesh need a world-record run-chase to level the series

With Sri Lanka already amassing a lead of 455 and four wickets left, Bangladesh need to shatter multiple records to level the two-Test series. After the Tigers conceded a 353-run lead, debutant Hasan Mahmud helped their side spark a fightback by dismissing Karunaratne, Madushka, Chandimal, and de Silva. Of the four batters, only Madushka managed to reach double-figures.

Angelo Mathews stopped the bleeding of wickets with an unbeaten 39, while Jayasuriya held his wicket at the other end for three off 17 deliveries. Asitha Fernando, who replaced the injured Kasun Rajitha for the second Test, finished as the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in their first innings with four scalps. De Silva's men won the opening Test in Sylhet by 328 runs and are in pole position to take the series 2-0.

