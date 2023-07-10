[Watch] "74 years young" - Irfan Pathan posts behind-the-scenes video of Sunil Gavaskar practicing catches with Imran

Irfan Pathan has posted a rare video of Sunil Gavaskar practicing catches with his son Imran on Instagram today. Pathan wished his commentary partner Gavaskar a happy birthday with this post.

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 today. The entire cricketing fraternity has wished on his special day. One of them is Irfan Pathan, who works as a commentator for Star Sports along with Gavaskar.

Irfan shared a behind the scenes clip of Gavaskar giving catch practice to his son Imran. The former Indian all-rounder captioned the video as '74 years young' and wrote below:

"Wishing our first batting legend @gavaskarsunilofficial sir a very happy birthday. May you always stay fit. By the way this catching will put some youngsters to shame."

The video has received more than 10,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Quite a few fans agreed with Irfan Pathan's caption which said that Gavaskar's catching skills would put some youngsters of the T20 era to shame.

Sunil Gavaskar is the 3rd Indian cricketer to celebrate birthday in the last 4 days

July has been a special month for Indian cricket. Several Indian cricket legends were born in this month. On July 7, the cricketing world celebrated the birthday of 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni. Next, on July 8, Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 51st birthday, and today, on July 10, Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday.

The three former Indian cricketers received a lot of love on social media over the last four days. The celebrations will continue in the cricketing world as 2011 World Cup hero Munaf Patel will turn 40 on July 12. Munaf played a big role in India's win against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup semifinal, where he picked up two wickets.

