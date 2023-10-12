[Watch] A fan's question about his exclusion from Pakistan's 2023 World Cup squad annoys Mohammad Amir 

A fan's question directed towards Mohammad Amir during a show recently left him annoyed. The fan asked Amir if he felt lucky that the selectors did not choose him for Pakistan's World Cup squad, as the bowlers are facing a tough time in India and going for a lot of runs.

Members of the audience and the anchor had a hearty laugh as soon as he asked the question. However, it clearly did not go down well with Mohammad Amir. He immediately responded to the fan:

"Beta mujhe wahi bowling karne mein maza aata hai jahan batsman maar raha hota hai. I love challenges." (I like to bowl to the batters when they are looking to play attacking cricket.)

You can watch the incident in the video below:

"Rohit Sharma's India will be a hot favorite to win the World Cup" - Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir recently revealed that India are the firm favorites to win the 2023 World Cup due to the home advantage. He believes that India are a very strong side at home and the opposition teams need to perform at more than 100% while facing them.

Speaking to The Times of India, Amir said:

"India are obviously hot favorites as they are playing in India. Whichever team plays against India, they need to give their 110 percent. India are a dangerous side in their own conditions.

"Winning in India is not an easy job. When you go to Australia, every team struggles. Likewise, every team struggles when they visit India. Rohit Sharma's India will be a hot favorite to win the World Cup."

Amir then opined that India and Pakistan should play bilateral series by touring each other's countries.

"There should be an India vs Pakistan bilateral series. Pakistan should visit India and India should come to Pakistan to play a bilateral series. If you ask these two teams - Pakistan and India - they will say let the government decide, but the fans want an India vs Pakistan bilateral series. More than the players, fans want this," Amir added.

