[Watch] "A yorker at 150 or a bouncer at 150?"- Virat Kohli reveals his biggest fear to Anushka Sharma 

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had a candid conversation with his wife Anushka Sharma in a video that has surfaced on the internet. Sharma asked Kohli what he feared more - a yorker at 150 kmph or a bouncer at the same speed. Kohli replied that he feared a bouncer more than a yorker.

Virat Kohli added that he would like to say none of them, but if he had to pick the tougher delivery to face, he would go with a bouncer at 150 kmph.

"Which is your biggest fear - a yorker at a speed of 150 or a bouncer at a speed of 150," Anushka asked.

"Bouncer. I mean, I can say none, but out of the two, bouncer is tougher," Kohli replied.

Anushka Sharma then asked Kohli which movie of hers had the word 'house' in the title. The Indian cricketer correctly responded:

"Patiala House."

Expand Tweet

Anushka Sharma next asked Kohli about his ideal Sunday at home. Replying to her question, Kohli said:

"Ideal Sunday is...chilling. Any off day for us is, we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee, play with our daughter. Then we do coloring. We do all the stuff with our daughter and when she goes to sleep, then we watch something nice on TV for a bit."

Virat Kohli names his favorite football club and next travel destination on bucket list

It is quite well-known that Virat Kohli is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. He would support Manchester United for him, but now, Kohli has become a Manchester City supporter.

Here's what he responded to Anushka Sharma's question about his favorite football club:

"My favorite football club right now is Manchester City because they're very sweet and they invited us recently and we had a lot of fun. (Anushka: What was it before?) Wherever Ronaldo played. Since he has left the Premier League, now I support Manchester City."

Anushka also asked Virat about his next travel destination. The star Indian cricketer said that he wants to do the wildlife safari in South Africa.