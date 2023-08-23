[Watch] Acrobatic footwork by Harry Brook on the boundary to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in The Hundred 2023 clash

England's young sensation Harry Brook pulled off an incredible juggling act on the boundary to keep the ball in play for Adam Hose to complete the relay catch during match 30 of The Hundred on Tuesday, August 22.

The batter Jonny Bairstow pulled a delivery from Brydon Carse but was undone by Brook's brilliance as he took the catch inches from the boundary line. The 24-year-old then lobbed the ball to himself twice before Hose grabbed the catch to complete a sensational piece of fielding.

Here is a video of Harry Brook's impeccable footwork and clever thinking:

Unfortunately for the Northern Superchargers (NORS), the magical fielding was too little too late, as the Welsh Fire (WEF) won by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare.

In the first innings of the game, Harry Brook also scored a magnificent century off just 41 deliveries to ignite a stuttering NORS batting performance to a respectable 158 on the board.

The destructive batter smashed 11 4s and seven 6s in his breathtaking knock of 105* from 42 balls. Brook's effort with the bat resurrected the Superchargers' innings from 10-3 and later 78-6 in their season's final game.

However, the innings went in vain as his side suffered their fifth defeat in eight games to remain second from bottom on the points table.

"Just want to continue to concentrate on the next game I am playing" - Harry Brook

Despite NORS being officially eliminated from playoff contention, star batter Harry Brook remains focused on each game. The 24-year-old has been in stellar form this season, scoring 238 runs at an average of 47.60 and a strike rate of almost 200.

He is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament behind England's limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler.

Adjudged the Match Hero, Brook said at the post-match presentation:

"I was trying to get us over the line. I was trying to hit the ball hard and straight. Had clarity. Needed a lot of runs. I had to change the bat as the handle was gone. We still got a group from last year. A few sides bonded better than us. I just want to continue to concentrate on the next game I am playing."

Of course, much of the last week has been about the Yorkshire batter's exclusion from the provisional England World Cup squad with the return of Ben Stokes from ODI retirement.

Brook's heroics reminded everyone of his ability with the white ball despite his mediocre overall numbers for England in ODIs.