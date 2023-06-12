[WATCH] "Acting sikhna padega merese" - Prithvi Shaw hilariously trolls his rumored girlfriend Niddhi Tapadia

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram handle on Monday, June 12, to share a video featuring his rumored actress-model girlfriend, Niddhi Tapadia.

Shaw posted a short clip on his Instagram story where the two can be seen lip-syncing the "Sorry bol" dialogue from the Nana Patekar and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bluffmaster!'.

The cricketer also humorously teased Tapadia, implying that she could take acting lessons from him, writing:

"Acting sikhna padega merese. Eak bhi take achese nahi diya tune."

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

Notably, Shaw and Tapadia have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of the two has accepted their relationship in public as of now.

The 25-year-old actress was also spotted cheering for Shaw during Delhi Capitals' (DC) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala in IPL 2023. The opening batter returned to the team's playing XI for the fixture after warming the bench for several games following a string of poor performances.

Shaw hit a fine half-century in the encounter, finishing with 54 runs off 38 balls. After completing his fifty, the batter came up with a cryptic celebration, which was also replicated by Tapadia in her Instagram story.

A lukewarm IPL season puts Prithvi Shaw's chances of an India comeback in jeopardy

Prithvi Shaw was touted as a prodigal talent who made his Test debut for India in 2018. The youngster announced himself on the big stage with a fantastic 134-run knock against West Indies.

However, his performances soon fizzled out and there were also some concerns over his fitness, costing him his place in the team. Shaw returned to the national side earlier this year, in January, after impressing many with his batting exploits in domestic cricket.

The right-handed batter was a part of India's T20I squad for their three-match home series against New Zealand. However, he didn't get to feature in a single game.

It is worth mentioning that he performed well in this year's Ranji Trophy, mustering 595 runs across 10 innings for Mumbai. Furthermore, he made headlines with a sensational 379-run knock against Assam.

Shaw failed to translate his red-hot domestic form into the IPL, managing just 106 runs in eight matches at an average of 13.25.

