[Watch] Afghanistan get surprising decision overturned to send back dangerous Quinton de Kock

Afghanistan used the Decision Review System (DRS) to overturn a surprising on-field call and get the crucial wicket of South African opener Quinton de Kock on Friday.

On the first ball of the 14th over, off-spinner Mohammed Nabi fired a straight delivery at de Kock. The left-handed batter went for a reverse sweep but was beaten by the pace and missed it.

Afghanistan appealed for lbw, and although it looked plumb and a straightforward call on first look, umpire Chris Brown didn't give it. Afghanistan reviewed and ball-tracking showed three reds, with the ball comfortably hitting the leg stump.

It was a timely wicket for the bowling side. They were defending 245, a sub-par total even on the tacky Ahmedabad track. De Kock, the tournament's top run-scorer was batting superbly at 41, having already hit two fours and three sixes.

Earlier, after a good opening stand, Mujeeb ur Rahman had sent back the other South African opener Temba Bavuma for 23 (28). The spinner hurled it short and Bavuma, nursing an injury, didn't get enough power behind the pull and holed it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

Quinton de Kock reached a double wicketkeeping feat in the first innings

In the first innings, the wicketkeeper was involved in as many as six dismissals. De Kock took six catches, the joint-most dismissals affected by a wicketkeeper in a World Cup match alongside Australia's Adam Gilchrist (2003) and Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed (2015).

These took de Kock's tournament tally to 19 dismissals - the most by any South African in one edition of a World Cup and the fourth-best overall. The previous Proteas record holder was David Richardson who affected 15 dismissals in the 1992 edition.

