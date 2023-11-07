[Watch] Afghanistan players meet Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan ahead of Australia clash

Afghanistan cricketers met Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Adnan Sami, and Suniel Shetty in Mumbai recently. They are in the city for their upcoming match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

Afghanistan are currently sixth in the points table, with eight points from seven games. They need to win this match to be in contention for a top-four finish.

Ahead of the match, several players, including Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, caught up with Bollywood celebrities and former Indian cricketers Pathan brothers in Mumbai.

You can watch the interaction of Rashid Khan and company with the Pathan brothers and others in the below Instagram posts:

"They are playing extremely well"- Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan ahead of their tie against Australia

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed the upcoming 2023 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Australia in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra pointed out that the Afghan team is riding high on confidence after performing well, exceeding expectations in the tournament so far. Chopra said (7:40):

"Afghanistan have a lot to play for, all to play for. They are playing extremely well. In my opinion, they are the team of the tournament thus far, the way they have played. They have won while chasing and done well while setting targets as well."

"They have been able to knock down big-big teams," he added. "They knocked down Pakistan and England. They defeated Sri Lanka as though they had come for timepass. They also said tata bye-bye to the Netherlands. So. it's a very decent team."

Aakash Chopra advised the Afghanistan team management to play left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad in the match against Australia.

"I would say you can play Noor Ahmad because you can only stop Australia with spin but the scales are tilted towards Australia. Australia also know that qualification is on the line," Chopra concluded.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.