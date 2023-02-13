[Watch] "After ages" - Suryakumar Yadav enjoys auto-rickshaw ride with wife Devisha

Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted going on an auto-rickshaw ride alongside his wife Devisha after the completion of Team India's first Test against Australia.

Devisha shared an Instagram story on Monday, February 13, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's ride. She also mentioned that the two traveled in an auto-rickshaw after a very long time.

A screengrab of Devisha's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav made his much-awaited Test debut in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur. However, it proved to be a forgettable outing for him, as he was dismissed for just eight runs in the only innings he batted.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to lose his place in India's playing XI if Shreyas Iyer is deemed fit for 2nd Test

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to a back injury. It remains to be seen if he manages to regain full fitness ahead of the second Test.

Suryakumar Yadav might have to sit out if Iyer is deemed fit for the Test. Iyer is expected to walk into the playing XI once fit, given his tremendous form in red-ball cricket. With 422 runs from just eight innings, he was the second-highest run-scorer for India in Tests last year.

The second Test between India and Australia is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, commencing on Friday, February 17. Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. He starred with the ball, picking up seven wickets in the game. The left-handed batter also made a significant contribution with the bat with a crucial 70-run knock.

The Australian batters struggled to get going in the Nagpur Test. The visitors were bowled out for 177 in the first innings and were bundled out for just 91 runs in the second essay, suffering a humiliating loss.

