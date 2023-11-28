[Watch] Ajaz Patel warns Mominul Haq of non-striker runout in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel warned Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque of a non-striker runout in the first Test at Sylhet on Tuesday, November 28.

The incident took place in the 39th over of Bangladesh's innings on Day 1 during the first Test between the two teams. The left-arm spinner saw non-striker Mominul leaving the crease before releasing the ball. Patel warned the batter with a wry smile.

The Kiwi spinner made his name in red-ball cricket after taking all 10 wickets in an inning against India during the 2021-22 series between the teams.

Watch the video below:

What is non-striker run out rule?

According to Marylebone Cricket Club law 38.3:

"At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground."

"In these circumstances the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is broken by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

Mahmdul Hasan Joy guides Bangladesh to 185/4 against New Zealand at Lunch on Day 1

In the match, Bangladesh were 185/4 at Lunch after choosing to bat, with Shahadat Hossain and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease, at the time of writing.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy starred with the bat, scoring 86 runs off 166 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque chipped in with identical scores of 37 apiece. Zakir Hasan departed cheaply, scoring 12 as the hosts lost their first wicket for 39.

Glenn Phillips took a couple of wickets, while Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi settled for one scalp apiece.

Regular Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is unavailable due to injury, while Litton Das is resting for the two-Test series.

Bangladesh and New Zealand 1st Test Playing XIs:

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel.

Follow the BAN vs NZ 1st Test live score and updates here.