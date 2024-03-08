[Watch] Akeal Hosein becomes 6th player to take a hat-trick in PSL

Akeal Hosein took a hat-trick for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, March 8.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood to become the sixth player to achieve the landmark in the T20 league. He joined Mohammad Amir (2016), Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir (both 2018), Mohammad Sami (2019), and Abbas Afridi (2023) in an elite list of players with PSL hat-tricks. Interestingly, all the teams won when a player picked up a hat-trick.

The incident took place during the 16th over of Zalmi's innings. Hosein first dismissed Jamal, caught behind by wicketkeeper Laurie Evans before Mehran Mumtaz chopped on the stumps off the very next delivery. Skipper Rilee Rossouw then took a sharp catch at slips to dismiss Wood and help Hosein complete his hat-trick.

Hosein eventually finished with exceptional figures of 4/23 in his four overs. With the four-fer, he has extended his wickets tally to 13 in seven games in the T20 tournament. Apart from his batting prowess, he is also a handy batter in the lower order.

Peshawar Zalmi set a 197-run target for Quetta Gladiators in PSL clash

A clinical batting performance helped Peshawar Zalmi post 196/8 against Quetta Gladiators in their allotted 20 overs in the PSL on Friday. Skipper Babar Azam starred with the bat, scoring 53 runs off 30 balls, hitting one six and nine boundaries. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, and Rovman Powell chipped in with 33 (19), 30 (12), and 28 (25), respectively.

Apart from Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain bagged one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, Quetta Gladiators were 56/2 after six overs, with Rilee Rossouw and Khawaja Nafay at the crease.

In the latest PSL 2024 points table, Quetta Gladiators are placed third with four wins in seven games, while Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with four wins in eight matches.

