[Watch] Alyssa Healy shakes her head in disbelief as Chamari Athapaththu gets lbw out after controversial call during UPW vs RCBW WPL clash

UP Warriorz Women’s (UPW) captain Alyssa Healy was shocked as her teammate Chamari Athapaththu was controversially dismissed leg before wicket (lbw) during their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 4).

The incident took place during the seventh over of the UPW run-chase. Georgia Wareham bowled a tossed-up delivery that dipped in front of Athapaththu, who missed the sweep shot only to get hit on the front leg. The on-field umpire gave it not out before RCBW skipper Smriti Mandhana reviewed the decision.

The ball-tracking confirmed that no bat was involved and the ball would’ve gone on to hit the stumps. The ball pitched on the leg and Hawkeye confirmed that it would hit the stump. Athapaththu and Healy at large were stunned by the ball-tracking technology because Wareham bowled a leg-spinner.

RCBW set up a mammoth 199-run target for UPW in the WPL clash

Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry powered RCBW to 198/3 against UPW in their allotted 20 overs in the WPL clash on Monday.

Mandhana smashed 80 runs off 50 balls, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries. Perry also slammed 58 off 37 deliveries in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. Together, the duo put on a 115-run partnership for the second wicket. Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh also chipped in with 28 (21) and 21 (10), respectively.

Anjali Saravani, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone bagged one wicket apiece for the UPW.

In response, the UPW were 150/5 after 17 overs, with Deepti Sharma (29 off 18) and Poonam Khemnar (run a ball 17) at the crease. Alyssa Healy (55 off 38) was the last batter to be dismissed, stumped by Richa Ghosh off Sophie Molineux.

