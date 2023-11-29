[Watch] Amelia Kerr answers adorable little girls at a press conference ahead of WBBL 2023 match 

New Zealand and Brisbane Heat all-rounder Amelia Kerr recently fielded a few questions from young girls at a press conference ahead of her WBBL 2023 challenger match against Perth Scorchers.

A few young girls asked Amelia Kerr about her favorite pizza topping, meal, and animal. They also inquired about her favorite thing to do after a game and when she started playing cricket. Amelia answered all their queries and also engaged in fun banter with the kids during the interaction.

You can watch the video below:

Amelia Kerr scored 31 runs and took one wicket to help Brisbane Heat reach final of WBBL 2023 by beating Perth Scorchers

Brisbane Heat squared off against Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 challenger match on Wednesday (November 29) at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Brisbane Heat captain Jess Jonassen won the toss and chose to bat first in this knock-out contest. Grace Harris (54 in 33 balls) hit an aggressive half-century in the top order and set a good platform for her side in the powerplay. Nat Sciver-Brunt broke the 69-run opening partnership in the 8th over by dismissing Grace Harris.

Amelia Kerr (31) took over and anchored the innings with a valuable knock. Mignon du Preez (26) and Laura Harris (24) also supported her in the middle-order.

Charli Knott (32* in 14 balls) then finished the innings on a high with a blazing cameo to power Brisbane Heat to a formidable total of 197/5 in 20 overs. Alana King picked up three wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt scalped two wickets for the Perth Scorchers.

In a steep chase, Perth Scorchers' batting unit crumbled under pressure and could only reach 130/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 67 runs. Georgia Voll starred in the bowling department for the Heat by picking up four wickets. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr bowled a decent spell, scalping one wicket while conceding 28 runs in her 4 over-spell.

Brisbane Heat will face Adelaide Strikers in the final of WBBL 2023 on December 2 at the Adelaide Oval.