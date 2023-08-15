[Watch] Amelia Kerr takes sensational catch in The Hundred

London Spirit all-rounder Amelia Kerr took a brilliant catch to dismiss Ryana Macdonald Gay in The Hundred at Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (August 15). The 22-year-old took an excellent reflex catch of her own bowling.

The incident took place off the 100th (final) delivery of the game. Kerr bowled a full-length delivery, which Ryana failed to get underneath the ball. She hit the toe end of the bat, so the ball didn’t get enough height to go over the bowler’s head.

Kerr dived to her right sharply to pluck it out of thin air with one hand. With the wicket, the Spirit bundled out the Invincibles for 97.

Watch Amela Kerr’s sharp catch below:

Kerr was also the pick of the bowlers for the Spirit, finishing with figures of 3-16. She had previously emerged as one of the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians leg-spinner scalped 15 wickets in ten games, only behind Hayley Mathews and Sophie Ecclestone (16 wickets apiece). Kerr is also a handy middle-order batter.

Amelia Kerr shines as London Spirit beat Oval Invincibles by 21 runs

A clinical bowling display from Amelia Kerr helped London Spirit defend a modest total of 118 against Oval Invincibles on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Spirit scored 118-9 in their allotted 100 deliveries. Ryan Gibson and Lauren Filler chipped in with 22 (14) and 21 (13), respectively. For the Invicibles, Marizanne Kapp, Ryana Mcdonald Gay, Sophia Smale and Mady Villiers snared two wickets apiece.

In response, the Spirit bundled out the Invincibles for 97. Apart from Amelia Kerr, Tara Norris and Charlotte Dean bagged two wickets apiece, while Sarah Glenn took one.

Kapp starred with the bat for the Invincibles, scoring 30 off 24, while captain Suzie Bates chipped in with 24 (35), but the other batters failed to step up in the chase.

With the win, the Spirit registered their first win in The Hundred. They are sixth with a solitary win in five games. The Invincibles, meanwhile, are fourth with two wins in six games.