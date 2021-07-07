[Watch] Andrew Tye prepares coffee for his Australian teammates in his 'hotel cafe' while having some fun banter

The Australian team is currently in St. Lucia preparing for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI contest against the West Indies, starting on July 10. Off the field, the Aussies are currently relishing Andrew Tye's 'hotel cafe', where the seamer invites his teammates into his room and prepares coffee for them.

Cricket.com.au uploaded a clip to Twitter where Tye talks about the nitty-gritty of his coffee-making process. The players also indulged in some fun-banter. You can watch the clip here:

The Love Cafe's got some competition! 💕☕



Welcome to @aj191's hotel cafe as members of the Aussie squad make themselves at home in the St Lucia bubble #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Pg5L6WcyEb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2021

In the clip, Tye reveals how he got his hands on some good coffee beans. The bowler stated that he is carrying 4-5 kilos of coffee so that it can last the entire West Indies tour.

"I'm lucky enough, I have got my father-in-law, he's a coffee roaster so I'm pretty lucky I get very good coffee beans on tap. 4-5 kilos of beans with me so hopefully enough to last the tour," Tye said in the clip

Andrew Tye isn't the first Australian cricketer in recent times to have taken to coffee-making in his room. Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis' 'Love Cafe' was also a rage last year when it appeared on 'The Test' documentary.

Who else wants to join the Love Cafe? 🙋‍♂️



Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis are just something else 🤣 @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/D5JeSL0A4Y — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 7, 2020

Australia's squad for the West Indies tour

Australia have announced an 18 member squad for the tour of the West Indies. Some big names like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell pulled out at the last moment, but the side still looks very good on paper.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the selected players will be keen to prove their mettle and establish themselves in the national team ahead of the showpiece event.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.

Australia's head-to-head record against West Indies in white-ball cricket

Aaron Finch will lead Australia against the West Indies

West Indies and Australia have faced off 11 times in the T20Is, with the Caribbean side marginally leading the head-to-head record by a 6-5 margin. The current T20 champions have won four of their last five games against Australia in the shortest format.

Australia rules the roost in the ODI format, however, having won 74 games which is 14 more than what the West Indies have managed. Three matches between the sides have ended in a tie, while a further three have yielded no result.

