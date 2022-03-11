[Watch] Anushka Sharma undergoes intense trainings in the nets for her role in upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress 

Anushka Sharma is currently training intensely for her role in the upcoming Bollywood flick Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami. To get into the skin of the character, the actress is putting in the hard yards by practicing the fundamentals of bowling and batting.

The 33-year-old actress recently took to her official Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes hard work for the role. In the video, fans can witness Anushka practicing Jhulan Goswami's bowling action and batting stance.

Anushka Sharma shared the following post and captioned it:

"Get-Sweat-Go! 🏏 #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days 🎬@netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26."

You can watch the video below:

After Shabaash Mithu, based on the career of ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj, Chakda Xpress is the second biopic based on an Indian women's cricketer.

"The very thought of bowling a bouncer was like building castles in the air"- Jhulan Goswami opens up about her early playing days

Jhulan Goswami recently opened up about her initial playing days and revealed the reasons that prompted her to avoid bowling bouncers. Goswami explained that she aimed to maintain a bowling economy of around 3. Consequently, she avoided bowling bouncers since they could lead to extras or boundaries if not executed perfectly.

In an interview with The Cricket Monthly, the 39-year-old pacer said:

"I never developed it like I did some of my other deliveries because playing on Indian wickets in the early 2000s, the very thought of bowling a bouncer was like building castles in the air. My target used to be to keep my economy under three, three and a half, so if I bowled a bouncer and if it was not good, chances were it could go for wides or I'd be hit for a boundary."

Jhulan Goswami is currently representing the Indian team at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. So far, she has picked up three wickets after two games.

