[Watch] Arijit Singh turns paparazzi for Anushka Sharma in viral video during IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Arijit Singh, Indian playback singer and music composer, turned paparazzi for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

While Anushka was supporting her husband Virat Kohli and Team India from the stands, Arijit performed in the pre-match ceremony ahead of the high-voltage game. He performed alongside Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi Chauhan, among others.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), Anushka can be seen laughing as Arijit took her photos in the stands at the venue. In the clip, Anuska can be seen wearing a white outfit.

Watch the video below:

Arijit has lent his voice to several songs featuring Anushka such as Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal), The Breakup Song, Channa Mereya, Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), etc.

What happened in the IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match?

Rohit Sharma led from the front as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup match on Saturday.

Asked to bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 191 in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 50 off 58 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan hit 49 off 69 deliveries. Together, the duo shared an 82-run stand for the third wicket. Opener Imam-ul-Haq also chipped in with 36 off 38.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece for India.

In response, Rohit smashed 86 off 63, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 (62) and 19 (29), respectively. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failed to deliver, departing for an identical scores of 16.

Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of 2/36, while Hasan Ali picked up one wicket.

With the win, India completed a hat-trick of victories in the 2023 World Cup. They beat Australia and Afghanistan by six and eight wickets, respectively, in their first two games in the marquee ICC tournament.

The Men in Blue will play Bangladesh in their next World Cup game at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19.