Watch: Arjun Tendulkar takes his first wicket in senior cricket, dismisses Chaitanya Bishnoi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar played his first domestic match at the senior level today for the Mumbai cricket team as it clashed with Haryana at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The left-arm medium-fast pacer dismissed former Chennai Super Kings batsman Chaitanya Bishnoi and opened his account at the senior level.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun has made his presence felt with his pace in the bowling nets. The 21-year-old had even earned a place in the Mumbai U-19 and India U-19 squad.

The Mumbai cricket team handed him his maiden senior domestic T20 cap today at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. While Arjun gave away 15 runs in his first over, he sent Haryana opener Bishnoi back to the pavilion in his second over.

Here is the video of Arjun Tendulkar's first T20 wicket.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first. Unfortunately, the home team could not get going in the first innings as it got all out for 143 runs. Skipper Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, and Shivam Dube could not score a single run, while veteran wicket-keeper Aditya Tare aggregated eight runs.

Atharva Vinod Ankolekar was the top-scorer for Mumbai, with 37 runs off 25 deliveries. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief for Haryana as he scalped four wickets in his 4-over spell. Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal took Yadav's wicket, while all-rounder Arun Chaprana picked up three wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar proves to be expensive on his senior T20 debut

Even though Arjun Tendulkar took a wicket in his second over, the left-arm pacer conceded 21 runs off his first 12 balls. In his third over, the Haryana batsmen scored 13 runs more.

Since the target was not so big, the Haryana cricket team was not under much pressure. Himanshu Rana's half-century has taken Haryana past the 100-run mark. The Mohit Sharma-led outfit needs 32 runs off 32 deliveries to win the game.