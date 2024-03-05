[Watch] Asif Ali takes a scintillating catch at boundary to send back Dawid Malan in PSL clash

A clinical fielding effort helped Asif Ali complete a stunning catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss Dawid Malan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, March 5. The effort saw Malan depart for run-a-ball 19.

For the unversed, the incident took place during the 12th over of Multan Sultan's run-chase. Aamer Jamal bowled a short-length ball and Malan went for a pull shot but didn’t get the elevation. The left-handed batter slammed the ball hard and flat. Asif Ali, at deep square leg, leaped in the air to complete the blinder before managing to fall inside the ropes, leaving everyone in awe.

The fans and Peshawar Zalmi teammates, including skipper Babar Azam, looked delighted with the exceptional catch.

With the dismissal, Zalmi reduced the Sultans to 86/3 in the run-chase.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub power Peshawar Zalmi to 200+ total against Multan Sultans in PSL clash

Clinical batting display from skipper Babar Azam and Saim Ayub helped Peshawar Zalmi post 204/5 against Multan Sultans in the PSL on Tuesday.

Azam starred with the bat, scoring 64 runs off 40 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Ayub also smashed a quickfire 46 off 22 deliveries in an innings laced with five maximums and three boundaries.

Together, the duo shared an 84-run partnership in 36 balls for the opening wicket. Haseebullah Khan and Rovman Powell also chipped in with 31 (20) and 23*(15), respectively.

Usama Mir emerged as the pick of the Multan Sultans bowlers, returning with figures of 3/32, while Chris Jordan bagged two wickets.

At the time of writing, Multan Sultans were 168/5 after 18 overs, with Iftikhar Ahmed (41 off 20) and Jordan (19 off seven) at the crease. Khusdil Shah was the last batter to be dismissed, caught behind by Haseebullah Khan off Naveen-ul-Haq.

