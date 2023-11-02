[Watch] Athiya Shetty's disappointed reaction to Shreyas Iyer's dismissal in IND vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup clash goes viral 

Bollywood actress and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty's reaction to Indian batter Shreyas Iyer's dismissal during the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday has gone viral online.

The two Asian nations are squaring off in the 33rd match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a couple of low scores in the previous games, Shreyas Iyer returned to form with an aggressive half-century today against Sri Lanka. He came into bat in the 31st over after Gill's departure and played a crucial role in his side reaching a daunting total of 357.

En route to 82 (56), Iyer hit 6 sixes and three fours. He perished in the 48th over while trying to hit a big shot. Fans in the stadium were disappointed as there were a couple more overs left, and Shreyas Iyer also missed out on scoring a century.

Athiya Shetty, who was in attendance, was also disappointed after the fall of this wicket, considering he was the last front-line batter.

You can watch Athiya Shetty's reaction in the posts on X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The ball was coming on at an invariable bounce" - Shreyas Iyer after the first innings of IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

At the mid-innings break, Shreyas Iyer opened up that there was invariable bounce on the surface, which prompted him to concentrate on rotating strike when he came out to bat initially.

Reflecting on the innings, he said:

"It was pretty good to bat on (pitch), the ball was coming on at an invariable bounce and wanted to get my eye on by rotating the strike, capitalize on the loose balls. Virat and Gill steadied the ship, it became easy for me to come in and play my shots, express myself."

He continued:

"The way they nudged the singles into doubles, converted loose balls into boundaries, they laid the platform for us and when KL and I came in, it was easy. The message we got was, the ball was stopping and holding on a bit, especially the slower ones, we had to look for the delivery before committing to the shots."