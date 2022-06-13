[Watch] Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins lock horns in nets ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins locked horns with teammate Marnus Labuschagne in the nets on Sunday (12 June), ahead of two Tests against Sri Lanka, which start on June 29.

The Test specialists have already landed in Pallekele and have kickstarted their preparations for the two matches, which are a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

In a recent video shared by cricket.com.au, Cummins was seen sending thunderbolts to Labuschagne, who was batting in the nets. Barring a few deliveries, the world No.1 Test batter looked comfortable against Cummins' brute pace.

Cricket.com.au captioned the video as:

"Sound ON! It’s Cummins v Labuschagne in a net battle for the ages 🔥"

Cummins did manage to surprise Labuschagne with a few odd bouncers but the batter was assured of his defence.

The two cricketers will team up for Australia when they play against the Lankans to strengthen their position at the top of the ongoing World Test Championship.

The Aussies beat Pakistan 1-0 earlier in the year and will hope to keep the momentum going.

"I've learned a lot how he went about his game" - Marnus Labuschagne hopes to emulate Joe Root in Sri Lanka

The 27-year-old recently revealed that he will draw inspiration from former England captain Joe Root ahead of the series against Dimuth Karunaratne and Co.

The Yorkshire cricketer enjoyed a dream run in Sri Lanka last year, amassing 426 runs in two Tests at a mammoth average of 106.50 with a best score of 228.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Labuschagne recalled Root's exploits and stated:

"For me, it's my first real subcontinent challenge against spin, it's about conquering that challenge. Joe Root played phenomenally over there, I've learned a lot from how he went about his game there."

He added:

"As a team we want to be the best in the world, it doesn't matter where you take us, we want to be winning games and I certainly think we can do that in Sri Lanka. I'll have to get used to conditions, the heat and sweating it out, which is something we haven't had the last few games."

Labuschagne has so far scored 2390 runs in 26 Tests at an average of 54.31, including six centuries and 13 fifties.

