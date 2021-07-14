[Watch] Australian coach Justin Langer loses hilarious bet, runs around in Mitch Marsh's national kit

Australia's on-field failures rarely deter its players from enjoying some quintessential friendly banter.

So it was no surprise when head coach Justin Langer was seen running around in the national green and gold kit, apparently after losing a bet to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

In a video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Justin Langer can be seen sporting the full kit with Marsh's name on the back and a Panama hat, fulfilling his coaching obligations, and even participating in some fielding drills.

You can watch the video here:

All-rounder Dan Christian explained the reason behind the Australian coach's new avatar. He said the bet was on Monday's Australian Football League (AFL) game between North Melbourne and West Coast, which the former won 10.10 (70) - 8.12 (60).

"I am not sure of the exact bet but it had something to do with North Melbourne and the West Coast game. I am not sure what would have happened if West Coast beat North. I don't know what Mitch would have had to wear. Maybe he would have had to wear some of JL (Justin Langer)'s small men's training kit but I think it was something like that," said Christian.

The friendly repartee might come as a slight relief to the Australian audience, considering the recent discourse in and around the team about Justin Langer's coaching style and the players' disagreements with him.

Australia to play for pride against West Indies

What won't come as a relief to the fans will be the team's performance so far in the Caribbean. The Aaron Finch-led outfit has already lost the five-T20I series after receiving three consecutive drubbings from Nicholas Pooran's West Indies.

The visitors never recovered from their shocking 18-run loss in the first match despite dominating most of 40 overs. The next two matches were heavier defeats - by 56 runs and six wickets, respectively.

No other player other than Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood has shown a sense of responsibility in the absence of key players like David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

It will take some inspiring knocks and spells from the likes of Finch and Mitchell Starc if Australia has to eke out some wins from the series.

The fourth T20I will be played on Thursday (July 15) at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar