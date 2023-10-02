[Watch] Australian cricketers undergo headshot session ahead of World Cup 2023 ft. Pat Cummins

The Australian cricket team underwent a headshot session on Monday, October 2, ahead of the World Cup 2023.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith, can be seen among others. The ICC captioned the video:

“Drop it like the Aussies.”

The five-time champions were recently seen in action against the Netherlands in a warmup game in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Mitchell Starc picked up a hat-trick while Steve Smith smashed a half-century before the match was abandoned due to rain.

Australia will next play Pakistan in their second warmup game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 3.

Pat Cummins and Co. will look to guide Australia to their sixth World Cup trophy. They have won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions of the marquee ICC event so far.

The Aussies will begin their World Cup campaign against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Australia's schedule and squad for World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 pm IST

Match 10: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 pm IST

Match 14: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, 2:00 pm IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 pm IST

Match 27: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 am IST

Match 36: November 4 - England vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 pm IST

Match 39: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 pm IST

Match 43: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10:30 am IST

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Click here to check out the full schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup.