[Watch] Axar Patel jumps to his right to take a sharp catch to dismiss Barry McCarthy in IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup match

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel produced a superb effort off his own bowling to dismiss Barry McCarthy in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5. The wicket reduced the Irish side to 50/8 inside 12 overs.

After the pacers ran riot with the new ball, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma introduced spin for the first time in the 12th over. Axar didn't take much time to make an impact. He dismissed McCarthy only in his second ball to put Ireland on the backfoot.

Axar pushed one at the Irish batter, who tried to play it on the leg to open his account. However, he could only manage a top edge and the ball was on the right side of the non-striker. The Indian all-rounder moved to his right and produced a full-stretched dive from behind the non-striker to complete the catch with both hands. McCarthy returned to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

India in driver's seat in their opening T20 World Cup game

The Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered the first blow by sending back both openers in the third over. Ireland could only manage to register 26/2 in the first six overs.

The change in bowling saw Hardik Pandya mark his run-up. The all-rounder struck immediately before Jasprit Bumrah took the onus on himself to reduce the opposition to 36/4. Hardik picked up two more to return with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

Gareth Delany (26 off 14) launched some mighty blows to add some crucial runs to the total. Ireland were eventually bundled out for 96 runs in just 16 overs.

