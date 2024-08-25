[Watch] Ayush Badoni smashes four sixes in an over against Hrithik Shokeen in the Delhi Premier League 2024

South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni hit four sixes in an over off West Delhi Lions skipper Hrithik Shokeen during the 13th match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League season on Sunday, August 25. The game is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ayush Badoni went on a rampage during the eighth over of South Delhi's innings. He began by sending the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six, followed by another six hit straight down the ground. After taking a single on the third ball, Priyansh Arya added another single on the fourth ball, returning the strike to Badoni.

The 24-year-old maintained his aggressive momentum by stepping down the track and smashing the fifth ball for a six over mid-off. Badoni then capped off the over with a flat six straight down the ground, as the right-handed batter wreaked havoc with four maximums in the over.

Here’s a video of the sixes:

The Delhi cricketer played an outstanding innings, scoring 57 off 28 balls, with two boundaries and six sixes.

Ayush Badoni's innings helped South Delhi put up a high total on the board

West Delhi Lions won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Delhi Superstarz openers Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ray put on a 52-run partnership off 28 balls before Deepak Punia dismissed Ray for 22.

Priyansh Arya played a stellar innings, scoring 45 off 26 balls with five boundaries and two sixes. Captain Ayush Badoni played a dazzling innings, setting the stage for South Delhi to reach a high total with 57 off 28 balls.

Later in the innings, Tejaswi Dahiya stole the show, scoring 57 off 23 balls, including three boundaries and six sixes. His explosive performance helped South Delhi Superstarz finish at 228-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

At the time of writing, West Delhi have made a strong start, scoring 36 runs in two overs with Ankit Kumar and Krish Yadav at the crease.

