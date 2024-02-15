[Watch] Babar Azam bowled by a youngster during Peshawar Zalmi’s practice session ahead of PSL

A youngster bowled out Babar Azam during Peshawar Zalmi’s practice session in Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 15.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a young spinner cleaned up Azam with a brilliant delivery, leaving the batter in surprise. Sharing the video, a user wrote:

“Babar Azam bowled by a young spinner during Peshawar Zalmi practice session. What a moment for the youngster.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Azam holds the record for most runs in the PSL. The right-handed batter has amassed 2935 runs in 77 innings at a strike rate of 124.84, including one ton and 28 half-centuries. He will now look to continue his sublime touch in the T20 league.

Meanwhile, Azam was seen bowling to his younger brother Safeer during the same practice session in another video on social media. The star batter also gave him important tips during the net session. The above user shared the clip on the micro-blogging site, writing:

“Babar Azam bowling to his younger brother Safeer Azam during Peshawar Zalmi's practice session in Lahore.”

Expand Tweet

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Safeer plays for Lahore in U19 cricket. He is currently not part of the Zalmi squad for the upcoming PSL season.

Babar Azam to lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

Babar Azam will continue to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League this season. The 29-year-old will lead any side for the first time after stepping down as skipper across formats in international cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

As a captain, Azam will be looking to make amends since he has won only six out of 22 games in the T20 league.

Zalmi, who won the PSL title in 2017, reached the Eliminators stage last year. They lost to Islamabad United by 12 runs in the knockout game.

The Babar Azam-led side will begin their 2024 PSL campaign against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 18. The playoffs will be played from March 14 to 16, while the final is set to take place in Karachi on March 18.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App