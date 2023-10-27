[Watch] Babar Azam departs immediately after his half-century leaving Pakistan in huge trouble in 2023 World Cup match vs South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half-century but failed to convert it into a big score in their crucial 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 27).

After opting to bat first in the contest, Pakistan got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers cheaply inside seven overs with just 38 on the scoreboard.

Babar Azam then stitched a couple of partnerships - with Mohammad Rizwan (31) and Iftikhar Ahmed (21) - to stabilize the innings. Both Rizwan and Iftikhar perished after getting starts, much to the disappointment of Pakistan fans.

Babar Azam continued to anchor the innings and reached his second consecutive half-century of the World Cup in 64 balls during the 27th over. However, he could not kick on and convert it into a big score as Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed him in the 28th over.

Babar tried to play a lap sweep to a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump but was not successful in execution. The ball took a faint edge off his glove and went into keeper Quinton de Kock's hands.

After the umpire turned down the appeal, South African captain Temba Bavuma took a DRS review on de Kock's insistence. The third umpire then overturned the on-field call, which resulted in Babar's departure on 50 (65).

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

"It is unfortunate that people expect a lot from him and compare him with others"- Mohammad Hafeez on Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez recently urged fans to rally behind Babar Azam and the team as they are going through a difficult phase in the ongoing World Cup in India.

The Men in Green have lost two consecutive games, to Australia and Afghanistan, to slump to sixth in table. Pakistan currently have two wins from five matches with a net run rate of -0.400.

Speaking to PTV Sports about Babar's captaincy and his batting performance, Hafeez said:

"Babar Azam is the captain of Pakistan in this World Cup, and people should back him. He also needs to step up. He needs to perform and be aggressive. Rohit Sharma has been successful because he leads from the front. Babar also needs to do the same. As a player, Babar Azam has performed quite well. It is unfortunate that people expect a lot from him and compare him with others."

He continued:

"He is a very, very good player. He is the best player in Pakistan currently. However, it is unfair for Babar when he is compared to the greats. I have my reservations when he is touted as a great Pakistani player. People who call Babar a great have not seen the real greats of the game. He is not great yet. He has to prove a lot.

Do you agree with Mohammad Hafeez's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.