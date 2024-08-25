[Watch] Babar Azam dismissed for 22 runs on Day 5 of the PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Pakistan batter Babar Azam was dismissed for 22 runs on Day 5 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Sunday, August 25. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Babar was dropped by Litton Das on 0, which would have given him a pair in the ongoing Test. The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the 26th over bowled by Nahid Rana. After a boundary off the first ball of the over, the 29-year-old blocked the next ball as a safe measure. Babar looked to drive the next ball away but got a thick inside edge and chopped it back onto his stumps, gifting Rana his first wicket of the spell.

Thus, Babar Azam's stay at the crease with the bat has ended for this Test. The former Pakistan Test skipper has had a torrid run in the two innings with scores of 0 and 22.

Pakistan in murky waters as Bangladesh take charge on Day 5 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Bangladesh had won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first, with the hosts managing 448/6d, courtesy of stellar centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (171 off 239) and vice-captain Saud Shakeel (141 off 261).

Bangladesh surpassed the huge score with a batting masterclass of themselves. Led by a brilliant ton from Mushfiqur Rahim (191 off 341) and classy half-centuries from Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque, the visitors scored 565 runs and took a sizeable lead of 117 runs.

Looking to knock off the deficit, Pakistan lost an early wicket towards the end of Day 4, with Saim Ayub being dismissed for one run. The hosts lost wickets in a flurry as skipper Shan Masood (14 off 37) was dismissed cheaply, followed by Babar Azam's dismissal on Day 5.

Saud Shakeel, the centurion from the first innings, was dismissed for a duck as Abdullah Shafique (37 off 86) put on a fight. Soon after, Agha Salman became the sixth batter to depart for the hosts.

At the moment, Pakistan are at 106/6 after 35 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are in the middle for the hosts

