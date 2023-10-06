[Watch] Babar Azam dismissed for 5 off 18 balls in PAK vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's recent struggles in ODIs continued as he got out for a dismal five runs in the 2023 World Cup opener against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

Babar scored a mere 61 in his last four ODI innings following his incredible 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan lost out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman early for 12 off 15 deliveries. Babar entered the crease at the end of the fourth over and was kept quiet by disciplined bowling by the Netherlands bowler.

Finally, with the introduction of off-spinner Colin Ackermann in the ninth over, the star batter saw an opportunity to break the shackles. Babar Azam went on the back foot and pulled a short and quick delivery from Ackermann, only to find the fielder at short mid-wicket.

The dismissal of the World's No.1 ODI batter had the Netherlands players cock-a-hoop as Pakistan were reduced to 34/2.

Here is a video of Babar Azam's uncharacteristic dismissal:

The Pakistan skipper boasts an impeccable ODI record, averaging over 57 at a strike rate of almost 89 in 109 games. Babar was also the ICC Player of the Month for the third time in his career, winning the award for his performance in August.

Considering the above, his sudden dip in form is a massive cause of concern with the all-important World Cup underway.

"We are looking at 290-300 plus" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam practicing ahead of Pakistan's World Cup opener.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was upbeat at the toss ahead of the side's opening 2023 World Cup clash against the Netherlands. He hoped to score over 290 to 300 despite being put into bat first.

The two sides first met in ODIs during the 1996 World Cup and have since faced each other on five occasions. The Men in Green hold a 6-0 lead, including a tightly-contested 3-0 series win at Rotterdam last year.

"We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus," Babar said.

The Netherlands, who upset the West Indies and Zimbabwe at the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, made early inroads into the Pakistan batting lineup.

Following the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, they also removed the ever-reliable Imam Ul Haq for 15 to leave Pakistan reeling at 38/3 in the tenth over.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and the latest Test sensation Saud Shakeel have been proactive since and are involved in an unbeaten 46-run partnership to take Pakistan to 84/3 in 17 overs.