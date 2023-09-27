[Watch] Babar Azam gets a loud reception from fans as Pakistan cricket team arrive at Hyderabad Airport ahead of World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got a loud reception from local fans as he arrived with the rest of his teammates at Hyderabad Airport ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Pakistan contingent initially traveled to Dubai and reached the capital city of Telangana from there.

Babar Azam and co. will commence their World Cup preparations in Hyderabad, where they will play their first two games of the tournament. They will also play two practice games against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in the same city.

The Pakistan cricket team is visiting India for the first time in seven years. They last played here during the 2016 T20 World Cup. It is the maiden India tour for several high-profile players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others.

You can get a glimpse of the warm reception received by Pakistan players at Hyderabad Airport in the video below:

Pakistan's complete schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

Do you think Pakistan can go on and win the World Cup with this squad? Let us know your views in the comments section.