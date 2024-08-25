[Watch] Babar Azam gets massive reprieve first ball as Litton Das drops straightforward chance on Day 5 of PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

On the first ball he faced, Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam was handed a massive reprieve by Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das on Day 5 of the first Test at Rawalpindi on August 25. Having taken two catches in Pakistan's second innings that saw them struggling at 28/2, Das made a meal off a straightforward chance.

Babar was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first innings and avoided a pair when he nicked a back-of-the-length delivery from Shoriful Islam, only for Das to react late and put down a simple catch moving to his right.

Here is a video of Babar's first-ball escape:

On-air commentators Aamer Sohail and Urooj Mumtaz analyzed Babar's struggles, highlighting how his weight transfer onto the front foot affects his balance.

The 29-year-old has been in horrific Test form since the start of 2023, averaging a tick over 21 in seven games. Babar was strangled down the leg side off Shoriful in the first innings, with Litton Das pulling off a spectacular diving catch.

Pakistan look to stave off defeat on Day 5 against Bangladesh

Despite Babar Azam's first-ball reprieve, Pakistan are in trouble at the start of Day 5 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

After scoring 448/6 in their first innings, the Pakistan bowlers struggled for penetration in their bowling stint. The visitors piled on a massive 565 in their first essay to capture a 117-run lead.

The hosts finished Day 4 on 23/1 with a tough final day ahead of them to avoid a Test match defeat to Bangladesh for the first time. However, things started on a dismal note when Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was dismissed for 14 early on the last day to leave them 28/2 in 12 overs.

Babar's drop is already proving costly for Bangladesh as the champion batter has moved to 14 off 29 deliveries. With Abdullah Shafique for company on 18 from 51, Pakistan have finally settled things down at 53/2 in 20 overs.

They still trail by 64 runs with another 88 overs left in what could be a riveting Day 5, with all three results possible.

