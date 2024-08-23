[Watch] Babar Azam helps skipper Shan Masood set the field on Day 3 of 1st PAK vs BAN Test 2024

Former Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam helped the current skipper Shan Masood set the field on Day 3 of the ongoing game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday, August 23. The gesture came after the hosts looked clueless during Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque’s 97-run partnership that lasted 24 overs. The incident happened during the 44th innings of Bangladesh’s first innings bowled by Naseem Shah.

While Masood is leading Pakistan in only his fourth Test, Azam has led the national side in 20 Tests, guiding them to 10 wins with a victory percentage of 62.5, while four games ended in a draw. The former, however, has yet to win a Test match, losing the three-match Test series in Australia in December 2023 and January 2024.

Apart from Tests, Babar Azam recently led Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood flop but Pakistan declared at 448/6 in their first innings against Bangladesh

Babar Azam (silver duck) and Shan Masood (6 off 11) failed to deliver with the bat but Pakistan managed to post 448/6 against Bangladesh in their first innings. Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 171 runs off 239 deliveries, comprising three sixes and 11 boundaries. Saud Shakeel also slammed 141 off 261 balls, an innings laced with nine boundaries. The duo shared a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Saim Ayub also chipped in with 56 off 98, sharing a 98-run stand with Shakeel after the hosts looked in a spot of bother at 16/3.

Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets apiece for Bangladesh, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan also shared one wicket each.

In response, Bangladesh were 211/4 after 69.3 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. Shadman Islam top scored with 93 off 183, hitting 12 boundaries but missed out on a well-deserved ton. Mominul Haque also looked good for his half-century. Khurram Shahzad has bagged two wickets for Pakistan so far.

