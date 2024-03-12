[Watch] Babar Azam hilariously ducks suddenly due to spider cam during PSL 2024 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam was involved in a funny incident with Spider Cam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 clash against Karachi Kings on Monday (March 11).

The incident transpired during the second innings of the match when Babar was on the field leading the Zalmi side. He was busy setting the field before one of the deliveries in the innings and moving forward, unaware that the Spider Cam was right behind him. He immediately ducked as soon as the camera touched him.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Babar Azam's Player of the Match performance helps Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings in their final league match of PSL 2024

Peshawar Zalmi batted first in the contest on Monday and posted a respectable total of 147/6 on a tricky surface. Babar Azam (51) held the innings together, while Rovman Powell played a blazing cameo of 30 off 18 balls to provide a strong finish.

In reply, Karachi Kings could only reach 145/5 in 20 overs and lost the match narrowly by two runs. Naveen-ul-Haq starred for Zalmi in the bowling department with two wickets in his economical spell.

Reflecting on the win after the conclusion of the match, Babar said:

"We were not expecting that the pitch will turn so much. But when it started to spin, we thought that 150-160 would be a good total on this surface. As a player, you always want to perform in every tournament and keep improving. I wanted to make sure that I kept improving and focused more on team needs rather than individual goals."

He added:

"Credit to the boys, they played really well. Saim Ayub was really good, he is not a full-time spinner but he put Karachi under a lot of pressure today. I had prepared but did not get the chance to bowl today."

Peshawar Zalmi have already qualified for the playoffs of PSL 2024 and currently occupy the top position in the points table.

