[Watch] Babar Azam hugs Usman Khawaja's daughter on Christmas ahead of 2nd PAK vs AUS Test at MCG

Pakistan batter Babar Azam and his teammates interacted with Usman Khawaja and other Australian players on the occasion of Christmas on Monday (December 25). They also gave gifts to Aussie players and their families at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Festival Day.

Australia won the first Test in Perth and currently leads 1-0 in the three-match series. Babar did not have a good outing with the bat, as he scored 21 (54) and 14 (37) in both innings. As a result, Pakistan suffered a heavy 360-run loss in the match. They will be eager to put on a much improved showing in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

Babar Azam met Usman Khawaja's elder daughter, Aisha, during the players' meet-up on the eve of the second Test. He greeted the little kid and went on to hug her.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing"- Michael Holding criticizes ICC regarding Usman Khawaja issue

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding sternly criticized the ICC for reprimanding Usman Khawaja when he extended support to Gaza by displaying a humanitarian message during the Test series against Pakistan.

He pointed out the inconsistencies in the ICC's attitude and policies on such matters. In an interview with The Australian, Michael Holding said:

“The ICC regulations say re messaging ‘approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes’. So how the f*** people were allowed to take the knee for BLM and stumps were covered with LGBTQ colours?”

He continued:

“I have been following the Usman Khawaja fiasco and I cannot say I’m surprised by the ICC’s stance. If it had been most other organisations that showed some semblance of consistency with their attitude and behaviour on issues I could claim surprise, but not them. Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing as an organization."

