[Watch] Babar Azam loses his wicket cheaply while trying to hit a 6 in PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Babar Azam handed a catch to Mahmudullah in the long-on region while trying to hit a six in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match of World Cup 2023. The Pakistan skipper lost his wicket after scoring just nine runs.

Pakistan needed 205 runs to defeat Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman provided a great start to Pakistan, adding 128 runs for the first wicket in 21.1 overs. Shafique was trapped in front of his stumps by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the first ball of the 22nd over.

Babar Azam came out to bat next, but he could not get going. He scored nine runs off 15 balls. On the 16th ball of his innings, he charged down the track against Mehidy Hasan Miraz and tried to hit him for a six as Pakistan were looking to improve their net run rate by securing a comprehensive win.

However, the timing was not perfect, and the ball eventually landed in the hands of the long-on fielder, Mahmudullah. You can watch the video here:

Babar Azam knew he was out when he hit the shot. As soon as the ball went up in the air, he was disappointed, knowing that he was going to lose his wicket.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets despite Babar Azam's disappointing knock

While the Pakistan captain failed to touch double digits today, his team performed brilliantly to end their four-match losing streak. The Men in Green chased down the 205-run target in 32.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed had an unbeaten 36-run fourth-wicket partnership to seal the deal for Pakistan.

Courtesy of this win, Pakistan are now fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals. First and foremost, they will have to win their remaining matches against New Zealand and England, and then, they will be reliant on other teams' results.