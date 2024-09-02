[Watch] Babar Azam again out to Nahid Rana for 11 on Day 4 of 2nd PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Pakistan batter Babar Azam on Monday, August 2, was dismissed cheaply on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. The two-match series is being hosted by the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With Pakistan in a spot of bother at 47 for three, Babar walked out to bat at No. 5 as Khurram Shehzad was promoted as the night watchman yesterday. He got off the mark with a couple of drives but, started looking nervy once skipper Shan Masood was dismissed with the score on 62 for four.

Babar Azam followed suit soon after. His dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 19th over. Young fast bowler Nahid Rana ran in to bowl his second over of the spell. Babar looked to play it towards covers but got a thick edge and Shadman Islam at first slip held onto the catch firmly.

Trending

You can watch the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

The former Pakistan captain was bowled by Rana in the first Test as well. To watch that dismissal, click here.

Pakistan in trouble in the PAK vs BAN 2024 second Test

After being put in to bat, Pakistan managed a decent total of 274, thanks to half-centuries from Saim Ayub (58 off 110), Shan Masood (57 off 69) and Salman Ali Agha (54 off 95). Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball for Bangladesh as they picked up five and three wickets, respectively.

Bangladesh had a very tumultuous start as they lost six wickets for 26 runs at the start of Day 3. Litton Das (138 off 228) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78 off 124) then managed to pull the visitors out of trouble before being eventually bowled out for 262. Pakistan had a lead of 12 runs, courtesy Khurram Shahzad's six wickets.

Pakistan lost two wickets late on Day 3. Saim Ayub and Shan Masood started the penultimate day well before Taskin Ahmed accounted for Saim Ayub and Nahid Rana removed skipper Shan Masood, Babar Azam and vice-captain Saud Shakeel. Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan are batting in the middle, with the score reading 113 for six after 28 overs at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️