 [Watch] Babar Azam's 16th duck in international cricket as he gets trapped lbw in PAK vs AFG 1st ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam registered his 16th duck in international cricket in the ODI-series opener against Afghanistan at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, August 22.

The right-handed batter was trapped lbw by ace Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. It was Azam’s fourth duck in ODIs.

The dismissal took place in the second over when Mujeeb bowled a fuller-length delivery that spun sharply from outside off-stump. Babar was beaten on the inside edge as he completely missed the line. He was trapped in front of the middle stumps.

Azam, though, challenged the decision, but the review showed the ball would’ve gone on to hit the middle and leg stump.

Watch Babar Azam's wicket below:

Expand Tweet

With the dismissal, Mujeeb reduced Pakistan to a spot of bother with a score of 2/7 after just two overs.

Pakistan lose early wickets after Babar Azam opts to bat against Afghanistan

Expand Tweet

Pakistan lost early wickets after captain Babar Azam opted to bat first against Afghanistan on Tuesday. At the toss, Azam said that they use the three-game series to prepare well for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup:

“We'll bat first, the pitch looks a bit dry, so it will be good to get some runs on the board. We just need to believe in ourselves and play with a clear mindset. We have our ideas locked in for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, but there are still a few youngsters we want to try, that's why we have a squad of 18.”

At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 59/3 after 15 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq and Agha Salman at the crease.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Click here to follow PAK vs AFG live score updates.