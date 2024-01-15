[Watch] Babar Azam's hilarious exchange with a fan about a selfie while fielding near boundary during PAK vs NZ T20I

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam recently had a hilarious exchange with a fan regarding a selfie while he was fielding near the boundary rope. It happened during the second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14.

An Instagram user shared a video on the platform to give a glimpse of the incident. In it, the fan could be heard asking Babar Azam to take a selfie with the phone. Babar, who was fielding near the boundary ropes, responded to him, saying that he couldn't click the picture as the match was going on.

The star cricketer suggested the fan click to selfie himself if he wanted to before turning back his attention towards the pitch. You can watch the incident in the video below:

Babar Azam's 66 ended in vain as Pakistan lost 2nd T20I vs New Zealand by 21 runs

New Zealand batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a decent total of 194/8 in 20 overs. Finn Allen (74) was the pick of the batters, while Kane Williamson (26), Mitchell Santner (25), and Devon Conway (20) chipped in with mini contributions. Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan by picking up three wickets.

During the chase, Pakistan slumped to 10/2 in 1.3 overs and looked in trouble. Fakhar Zaman (50) hit an aggressive 24-ball half-century to help his side roar back into the contest after a turbulent start.

Babar Azam (66 in 43 balls) supported him well with an anchoring half-century. However, Fakhar's departure in the 10th over gave New Zealand a much-needed opening. Their bowlers utilized it and exerted pressure on the Pakistan batters from there to bundle them out for 173 in 19.3 overs.

New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee reflected on the win at the post-match presentation, saying:

"It was a good surface, the way Finn Allen and the guys at the top set it up was pretty nice. Pakistan put up a fight nicely and the two innings were quite similar in a way. Milne was outstanding, Sears is a young guy and is showing a lot of character at this level.

"At Eden Park, wickets kept flowing in both innings. The guys at the top did really well for us with the bat."

Babar Azam will be back in action on Wednesday (January 17) for the 3rd T20I of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin.

