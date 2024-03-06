[Watch] Babar Azam spotted having light-hearted fun with Mohammad Rizwan’s daughter during PSL 

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was seen in a jovial avatar with Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan’s daughter, Aina, during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) game in Karachi on Tuesday (March 6).

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Babar can be seen speaking in a childish voice to Aina. The user has claimed that Babar was funnily teasing Aina after his team beat Rizwan’s side in the PSL fixture.

Watch the adorable video below:

For the unversed, Babar and Rizwan share a great camaraderie on and off the field. The duo have opened the batting for Pakistan for a long time in T20Is. They shared several special moments in the PSL game.

Babar Azam and Co. beat Mohammad Rizwan-led side in a last-over thriller in PSL

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi beat Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in a last-over thriller in the PSL clash on Tuesday.

Chasing 205, Multan were restricted to 200. Iftikhar Ahmed and Chris Jordan stayed unbeaten on 60 (27) and 30 (12), respectively but fell short by five runs. The duo shared a 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Aamer Jamal bagged two wickets for Peshawar, while Mehran Mumtaz and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up one scalp apiece.

Batting first, Zalmi posted 204/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Babar Azam led from the front, scoring 64 runs off 40 balls, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries. Saim Ayub also smashed 46 off just 22 deliveries, including five sixes and three boundaries.

The duo, together, put up an 84-run stand for the first wicket. Haseebullah Khan and Rovman Powell chipped in with 31 (20) and 23*(15), respectively.

Usama Mir starred with the ball, bagging three wickets for the Sultans, while Jordan took two wickets.

With the win, Zalmi jumped one place to third in the PSL points table, with four wins in eight games. On the other hand, Sultans consolidated their top place despite losing the match. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side have won six out of eight games.

Click here to check out the full PSZ vs MS PSL scorecard.

