[WATCH] Babar Azam succumbs to a soft dismissal in PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam endured a soft dismissal against Canada in Match 22 of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. After opener Saim Ayub (6) was dismissed in the fifth over, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan assessed the pitch well and adopted a measured approach.

The experienced duo steered the team at a comfortable rate. In the 15th over of the innings bowled by Dillon Heyliger, Babar tried to run a good-length delivery towards the third-man region. But the bounce off the surface found the edge from the Pakistan skipper and he was caught by keeper Shreyas Movva.

Babar was dismissed for run-a-ball 33 as he stitched a 63-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan.

Watch the dismissal here:

Trending

Pakistan register their first win of 2024 T20 World Cup

In the first half of the game, the Pakistan bowling unit stole the show with another impressive performances. Canada's leading run-scorer in the tournament. Nicholas Kirton (1) was the biggest disappointment.

Opener Aaron Johnson emerged as the top-scorer for the Canadian team, smashing four fours and as many sixes en route to 52 off 44 deliveries. His knock paved the way for the team to reach to a respectable score of 106/7. Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf scalped two wickets each.

Although it was not a big total, the New York pitch ensure the chase wasn't entirely comfortable for the Men in Green. They could accumulate only 28 runs in the powerplay, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took control of proceedings.

Rizwan was the top batter for the Men in Green with an unbeaten 53 off as many balls, with two fours and a six. Dillon Heyliger finished with figures of 2/18 for Canada.

With this seven-wicket victory, Pakistan remain in the hunt for a Super 8 spot and are now at the third position in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback