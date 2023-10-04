[Watch] "Babar biryani kaisa tha?"- Ravi Shastri to Babar Azam during captain's day event ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup 

Former Indian player and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri had a fun interaction with Babar Azam during the captain's day event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (October 4) ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

All the captains of the ten participating teams have traveled to grace the event and express their views to the media personnel. The World Cup will commence on Thursday with the clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams were finalists in the previous edition of the tournament in 2019. The match initially got tied, and then the scores were level even during the super-over. England were eventually declared as the winner by the boundary count rule.

During the captain's event this afternoon, the host Ravi Shastri greeted Pakistan captain Babar Azam and then asked him:

"Babar biryani kaisa tha?" (How was the biryani?)

Babar had a hearty laugh and then replied that it was good. He opened up that they heard that Hyderabadi Biryani was famous, and it felt good trying it.

You can watch the conversation below:

Babar Azam-led Pakistan's complete schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.