[Watch]"Back at it" - Fired-up Virat Kohli hits the gym ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India star Virat Kohli has resumed his training ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia beginning with the first Test in Nagpur on February 9.

The former Indian skipper posted a video on Instagram, where he could be seen working on his cardio as well as doing some weight training. After having a short break with his family and going to Rishikesh, Kohli looks fully focused and ready to take the challenge head-on.

Virat Kohli captioned the video:

"Back at it 💪🏋️."

India need vintage Virat Kohli to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy brings back great memories for India. They beat Australia when the latter visited the Indian shores back in 2017, and also beat them in their own den on the next two tours Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, the upcoming series is hugely significant, given that India can qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row. The hosts have to beat Australia by a margin of two wins or more to secure a place in the final.

But given that India are without arguably their best Test batter at the moment in Rishabh Pant, senior pros like Kohli will need to step up. The situation for the hosts could only get worse if Shreyas Iyer, who is still under an injury cloud, is ruled out of the 1st Test.

Although he hasn't been as consistent in Tests for quite some time, fans will hope Kohli's white-ball surge helps him in Tests too.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

