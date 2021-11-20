[Watch] Bangladesh batter Afif Hossain falls flat on the ground as Shaheen Afridi throws ball at him in follow-through

Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain fell flat on the ground after being hit by a Shaheen Afridi throw in the follow-up during the 2nd T20I in Dhaka.

Opting to bat first, the hosts were in trouble, losing both openers Mohammad Naim and Saif Hussain in the first two overs before Shaheen threw the ball at the batter in the follow-up after being hit for a six on the previous delivery.

The incident took place in the third over when Afif Hossain tapped back at the bowler. Shaheen Afridi picked up the ball, turned around and threw it back at the batter. The ball hit Afif on his unprotected ankle, leaving him flat on the ground.

Watch the clip here:

Shaheen Afridi immediately apologized to the batsman, who needed medical attention to stand up and get on with the proceedings.

Reeling at 5/2 after first two overs, Afif Hossain rebuilt Bangladesh's innings alongside Najmul Hossain Shanto. They forged a 46-run partnership for the third wicket before Shadab Khan got the better of Afif (20).

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were at 79/3 with Shanto and captain Mahmudullah in the middle.

Shaheen Afridi's spell against India voted Play of the T20 World Cup

The young left-arm pacer was in superlative form during Pakistan's Super 12 clash against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to break India's batting from where they never recovered.

Taking to Twitter, the ICC wrote:

“The winner of the Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is Shaheen Afridi’s blistering opening spell against India."

ICC @ICC



Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India 🔥 The winner of the @Nissan Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is:Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India 🔥 The winner of the @Nissan Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is:Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India 🔥 https://t.co/uv94PnVd89

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Shaheen Afridi returned with seven wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 7.04, with the best figures of 3/31 against India. The young left-arm seamer will hope to keep up the good work in the coming months as Pakistan look to come back stronger in the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava