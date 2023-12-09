The tense second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka evoked laughter from fans during potentially the most crucial moment.

Chasing 137 for victory in the final innings, the Blackcaps were reeling at 69/5 with the in-form pair of Daryll Mitchell and Glenn Phillips at the crease. In the penultimate delivery of the 27th over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell went for a reverse sweep. The ball appeared to hit the forearm before landing in the hands of the slip fielder.

A confident Najmul Shanto threw the ball in the air to celebrate to dismissal before being joined by other teammates. Yet, simultaneously, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was down on bended knees and appealed desperately.

With the on-field umpire turning down the appeal, Bangladesh went upstairs for the DRS review and had the decision overturned. The ball brushed Mitchell's glove before hitting the forearm, compelling the umpire to change his decision.

While the wicket was arguably the most crucial one, the celebration from the fielders in one direction and the appeal from Nurul in the other created a hilarious moment.

Here is a video of the same:

Unfortunately for the hosts, the moment was the last bit of joy as New Zealand pulled off a miraculous win. From 69/6, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner stitched together an unbeaten 70-run partnership to help the Kiwis win by four wickets and level the two-match series at one apiece.

On a pitch where almost all the batters struggled, Phillips scored a counter-attacking 87 in the first innings, followed by 40* in the run chase.

"Nice to come out on the right side of it" - Tim Southee

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee was relieved to be on the right end of a thrilling finish in the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

Coming into the two-Test series on the back of a dismal 2023 World Cup and a 2-0 shellacking in the ODIs, Bangladesh produced a stunning result in the first Test against New Zealand. Despite a brilliant Kane Williamson century in the first innings, the Kiwis folded for 181 to lose by 150 runs and trail 0-1.

However, the visitors withstood another treacherous pitch against the spinners to avoid a series defeat.

At the post-match presentation, Southee said:

"It was a a bit of scrape there, nice to come out on the right side of it. The guys just trusted their games. On this pitch, you can still play your way. At times, Bangladesh showed it as well. It was a matter of time before one had your name on it. It's not easy when expectations are for things to happen quickly. Ajaz came up with a six-fer. Nice to win, especially on a pitch like this."

In the six matches at Bangladesh before this series, New Zealand had won three, with the other three ending in a draw.

However, Bangladesh's maiden home Test win against the Kiwis in the first Test opened up realistic possibilities of a first series win. But the heartbreaking ending in the second game continues their wait for glory.

