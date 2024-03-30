[Watch] Bangladesh's bizarre DRS call for LBW on Day 1 of BAN vs SL 2nd Test 

The Bangladesh cricket team took one of the most bizarre reviews on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The hosts opted for the review for LBW despite the ball striking the middle of the bat as the replays indicated later on.

The incident occurred in the 44th over of the innings bowled by Taijul Islam as Kusal Mendis danced down the track to nudge the ball to the off-side. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto spoke to the bowler before opting for the review. Nevertheless, replays showed that the ball was not even close to the bat, sparking a smile from Shanto.

Watch the incident here:

The tourists won the toss and opted to bat first, making one change as Asitha Fernando replaced the injured Kasun Rajitha. The Tigers triggered two changes to their playing XI as Shakib al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud have come in.

Mahmud is also on his debut. The Sri Lankan batters have capitalized after winning the toss as Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Mendis all have struck half-centuries.

Sri Lankan pacers shone to fashion a 328-run victory over Bangladesh in Sylhet

Kasun Rajita celebrates Sri Lanka's win. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the island nation hold a 1-0 lead after a strong all-round performance from them in the opening Test of the series in Sylhet. Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva struck centuries in the first innings to propel their side to 280 from being 57-5 at one stage. In response, Vishwa Fernando starred with four wickets in the first innings to bowl Bangladesh out for 188 in 51.3 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva's men scored another 418 runs as both centurions from the first innings reached the three-figure mark again to set an improbable 511 for the home side to win. The fourth innings saw Kasun Rajitha pick up a fifer as Mominul Haque's fighting 87 helped their side reduce the margin of defeat significantly.

