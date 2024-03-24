WATCH: Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed attempts but misses to Mankad Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis

Bangladesh bowler Khaled Ahmed attempted to Mankad Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis but ended up missing during the second innings of the ongoing first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

The incident happened on the penultimate delivery of the 63rd over of the Sri Lankan innings when skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was at the striker's end facing the 31-year-old Ahmed.

Here is a video of Khaled Ahmed's attempted Mankad to dismiss Kamindu Mendis which eventually didn't go as per the bowler's expectations:

Sri Lanka cruising to a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series

Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh began on a winning note as the visitors clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Hosts Bangladesh bounced back and won the ODI series by the same margin. In the first of the two-match Test series, which started on Friday, March 22 in Sylhet, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed 280 runs in 68 overs, courtesy of the centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis. Apart from the duo, the other batters failed to even cross the 20-run mark. At one stage, Sri Lanka was reeling at 57-5 and it was the 202-run sixth-wicket partnership between de Silva and Mendis which made sure they put up a respectable total on the board.

In reply, Najmul Hossain Shanto's men never got going in the first innings as they were bowled out for 188 runs with Taijul Islam top-scoring with 47 runs.

With a 92-run lead, Sri Lanka are currently proceeding with their second innings and are on their way to securing a victory in the first Test match by setting up a daunting target for the hosts. As of writing this article, the visitors have scored 338 runs, courtesy of centuries from Dhanajaya de Silva and Kaminu Mendis, extending their lead to 430 runs.

Meanwhile, the second and final fixture of the series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Saturday, March 30.

