[WATCH] Bangladesh's Litton Das scores a magnificent century against Pakistan in the second Test match 

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Litton Das stepped up to the occasion by scoring a magnificent century on the third day of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, September 1. It was Litton Das' second Test century against Pakistan and fourth overall in the longest format of the game.

The 29-year-old combined well with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in helping the team recover from a disastrous start to their first innings after they were reeling at 26-6 at one stage. Mehidy Hasan was dismissed by the right-arm medium bowler Khurram Shahzad after scoring a much-needed 124-ball 78-run knock.

Apart from amassing two centuries against Pakistan, Litton has two more test hundreds to his name, which came against New Zealand in Christchurch and Sri Lanka in Dhaka (both in 2022).

Here's the video of Litton Das reaching his century against Pakistan:

A historic victory for Bangladesh in the series opener against Pakistan

Bangladesh are currently in Pakistan for a two-match Test series which began on Wednesday, August 21. While not many gave them a chance, Najmul Hossain Shanto's men scripted a historic victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi.

It was also Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Pakistan. Although Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6, massive contributions from Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque ensured they took a valuable 117-run first-innings lead.

With the bowlers doing their job by restricting Pakistan to 146 runs in the second innings, they needed just 30 runs for a victory. They defeated the hosts by a margin of ten wickets, chasing down the target in just 6.3 overs, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Mushfiqur, who scored 191 runs off 341 balls, was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

